Kentucky and its No. 6 women’s track team host outdoor meet Saturday

Kentucky track and field will host the inaugural Kentucky Open on Saturday. It will be UK’s only outdoor home meet of the season.

The event is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. at the UK Outdoor Track and Field Complex and athletes from Louisville, Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky, Southern Illinois, Ball State and several other college programs are entered. Admission is free.

Led by first-year coach Lonnie Green, Kentucky women’s team ranks No. 6 in the nation and features last week’s Southeastern Conference freshman of the week, Abby Steiner, who had also been a standout for the soccer team last fall. Steiner won the 200 meters, was runner-up in the 100 meters and was on the winning 4x100-meter relay and 4x400-meter relay teams at the Tennessee Relays last weekend.

The Cats also feature senior Kianna Gray, who has ran the ninth-fastest 100 meters this season at 11.25 seconds. Steiner and Gray rank second and fourth, respectively, in the 200 meters with teammate Chloe Abbott 18th on that chart.

Abbott, a junior, has ran the third-fastest 400 meters this season at 51.59 seconds.

Faith Ross and Masai Russell rank second and sixth, respectively, in the 100-meter hurdles, and fourth and fifth, respectively in the 400-meter hurdles.

UK senior Marie-Josee Ebwea-Excel ranks third in the nation in the triple jump with a mark of 13.68 meters.

For the men’s team, Daniel Roberts has the third-best 110-meter hurdles NCAA qualifying time of 13.30 seconds. Dwight St. Hillaire ranks 12th in the 400 meters and Jacob Smith ranks 18th in the 200 meters.

With rain in the forecast some of the vertical jumps could move into the Nutter Field House, according to UK.

Saturday

Kentucky Open Track and Field meet

When: Events scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.

Where: UK Outdoor Track and Field Complex

Admission: Free