Big bats power Kentucky to victory in NCAA softball opener

Kentucky softball aims for OKC Kentucky softball’s Katie Reed and Jenny Schaper have high expectations for the Cats this season. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kentucky softball’s Katie Reed and Jenny Schaper have high expectations for the Cats this season.

Big hits from the heart of Kentucky’s batting order helped the No. 14 Cats turn away upset-minded Toledo with a 7-2 win in the teams’ opening game of the NCAA Softball Lexington Regional on Friday afternoon at John Cropp Stadium.

Abbey Cheek’s two-run double in the bottom of the first and Alex Marten’s two-run homer off the scoreboard in left in the bottom of the fifth helped UK advance in the winner’s bracket of this weekend’s round of the tournament. Next, the Cats (34-22) will take on Virginia Tech (46-9) at noon Saturday.

Kentucky, which gave up two runs in the first, answered immediately with four of its own thanks to some Toledo miscues and a huge hit by Cheek, the Southeastern Conference Player of the Year.

Rockets starter Erin Hurt walked UK’s leadoff hitter, Jenny Schaper, and then hit Katie Reed ahead of Cheek, one of the biggest offensive threats in the nation. Cheek blasted a double into the left center-field gap, scoring two and took third base as Toledo center fielder Ami Ill had trouble picking up the ball off the warning track.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Lexington Herald-Leader content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Another walk put Kayla Kowalik on. When Kowalik tried to steal second, Cheek immediately broke for home and scored to give the Cats a 3-2 lead. Toledo misplayed the rundown and Kowalik slid safely into second base. She advanced to third on a putout and later scored on a Lauren Johnson single to make it 4-2.

Alex Martens, the Cats’ RBI leader, got two more on a home run launched into the scoreboard outside the left-field wall in the fifth inning. It also scored pinch runner Jaci Babbs, who was on first after Cheek’s blooper to the pitcher, resulting in forcing out Reed at second. Reed had reached on a bunt single.

Alex Martens and the scoreboard must not be friends#NCAASoftball | @UKsoftball pic.twitter.com/45neJvXDaO — NCAA Softball (@NCAAsoftball) May 17, 2019

Hits by Kowalik and Johnson and a hit batter for Mallory Peyton loaded the bases for Kelsee Henson later in the inning. She lifted a sacfirice fly to left to score Kowalik and make it 7-2, but that’s all UK could get across.

Humes got the first two batters of the game out before nerves perhaps took hold. Toledo’s Katie Cozy, Kaitlyn Bergman, Bekah Yenrick, Aubrey Reed and Morgan Paaverud all then singled. But the Rockets could only move runners station-to-station, scoring two runs. Pinch-runner Brianna Robeson scored on Yenrick’s hit to right field. Bergmann scored on Paaverud’s shot to center.

Humes saw the Toledo leadoff hitter reach in the top of the fourth as Aubrey Reed’s shot to short was mishandled by her UK surname-sake. But Humes got Paaverud to strikeout and a hard shot by Samantha Golden was gloved by Cheek to start a 5-4-3 double play to end the inning.

In the fifth, the Rockets threatened again with singles by Ill and Megan Choate. Cozy cranked a huge drive just outside the left-field foul pole that would have put Toledo up, but then grounded meekly into the Rockets second inning-ending double play.

Meghan Schorman came on to pitch for Humes in the sixth. She closed out the victory after allowing two runners on in the seventh.

Toledo (29-27) came in on a five-game win streak in which it tore through the Mid-American Conference Tournament as a No. 7 seed to take the conference’s automatic berth.

Virginia Tech, the Cats’ next opponent, was a 6-2 winner over Illinois in Friday’s first game. The Hokies were the regular-season Atlantic Coast Conference champs.

Toledo dropped into the losers’ bracket and will face the Illini in a win-or-go-home game at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.