UK volleyball has lost a rare two in a row at home. Louisville visits Friday.

The University of Kentucky volleyball team will be looking to get back on track against archrival Louisville on Friday night after suffering a pair of rare home defeats in the past week.

The 16th-ranked Wildcats (6-4) host No. 25 Louisville (6-2) at 8 p.m. in Memorial Coliseum.

Kentucky enters Friday’s match coming off back-to-back losses against Big Ten foes. The Wildcats fell to unranked Indiana 3-2 last Saturday during the Bluegrass Battle in Lexington. On Wednesday, UK lost to No. 21 Purdue, 3-2, in a match nationally televised on ESPNU.

The loss to Indiana ended a 17-match home winning streak. The loss to Purdue marked the first time Kentucky dropped back-to-back home games since 2015. The Cats have also not lost more than two matches in a season at home since 2015.

Kentucky leads the all-time series with Louisville 30-25 and has won the six most recent matchups.

Kentucky has beaten Cal Poly, St. Mary’s, No. 20 Southern California, Northern Iowa, Cleveland State and Florida Gulf Coast this season and been defeated by No. 18 Utah and No. 15 Creighton in addition to the Hoosiers and Boilermakers.

Louisville has victories this year over Texas A&M, Dayton, Tennessee Tech, Western Kentucky, Arizona State and Xavier and has lost to No. 11 Florida and Purdue.

On Wednesday night, UK senior Leah Edmond set a career high with 27 kills but Purdue pulled out a 25-21, 20-25, 19-25, 25-22, 15-8 win.

“Purdue made plays and we didn’t, bottom line.” UK head coach Craig Skinner said. “In the fifth set, (Purdue) got kills and blocks when they needed to and served in the right spots. They created their own breaks. We need to do a better opportunity of creating our own opportunities to score points and stop the bleeding when a team gets a few points in a row.”

Friday

No. 25 Louisville at No. 16 Kentucky

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Memorial Coliseum

TV: SEC Network

Records: Louisville 6-2, Kentucky 6-4

Series: Kentucky leads 30-25.

Last meeting: Kentucky won 3-0 on Sept. 14, 2019, at Louisville.