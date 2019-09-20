Kentucky volleyball team ends losing streak in style against Louisville

What does Kentucky volleyball need to work on? Kentucky junior Madison Lilley talks to the media after her team’s exhibition match against Western Kentucky at Dunbar High School on Aug. 21, 2019. Ranked No. 7 in the preseason, UK opens the season Aug. 30 in Utah. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kentucky junior Madison Lilley talks to the media after her team’s exhibition match against Western Kentucky at Dunbar High School on Aug. 21, 2019. Ranked No. 7 in the preseason, UK opens the season Aug. 30 in Utah.

A straight sets victory over Louisville on Friday surely served to ease any lingering uneasiness Kentucky’s volleyball team felt about back-to-back home losses in the last seven days.

UK beat U of L 25-15, 25-14 and 25-21 in a stiflingly warm Memorial Coliseum.

The match could have served as Exhibit A at the fund-raiser UK plans in conjunction with basketball’s Blue-White Game on Oct. 18. Funds raised are intended to pay for the installation of air conditioning in Memorial Coliseum.

If the heat bothered UK, it didn’t show. In defeating No. 25 Louisville, No. 16 Kentucky defeated a ranked opponent in straight sets for only the second time this season. UK beat Cal Poly in three sets in its opener.

Leah Edmond, who had a career-high 27 kills against Purdue on Wednesday, led Kentucky with 15 kills.

Kentucky had won 17 straight home matches until back-to-back losses to Indiana and Purdue inside the previous seven days.

The last time UK lost more than two home matches in a season was in 2015. UK had a .734 winning percentage in Memorial Coliseum (442-160).

Kentucky defeated Louisville for a seventh straight time, and nine of the last 10 matches. That gave UK a 31-25 lead in the series.

Louisville dominated the series from 1994 through 2005, winning 18 of 19 matches against UK in that span.

Kentucky never trailed in winning the first set 25-15. Two U of L early timeouts made little difference. Edmond led the way with seven kills. The band punctuated the first set with the playing of “On, On U of K.”

Louisville took its first lead at 6-5 in the second half. But it didn’t last long. UK won the second set 25-14.

At one point, the song “Love Shack” by The B-52s played on the sound system. The lyric about the Love Shack being “hot as an oven” hit home.

As it did in the first two sets, Louisville called the allotted maximum of two timeouts in the third set. Louisville closed within 19-17, prompting Kentucky to call its first timeout of the match. UK

The loss was Louisville’s second this season in straight sets. U of L lost in three sets to Florida in its opening game.

1,000 and counting

Before the match, UK honored middle blocker Leah Meyer. A graduate transfer from Duke, Meyer made her 1,000th career kill in UK’s match against Indiana the previous Saturday.

Name game

Tori Dilfer, a junior setter for Louisville, is the daughter of former NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer.