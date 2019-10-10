Kentucky soccer steps onto big stage again. Cats worthy, but so are Hoosiers.

After its first-ever trip to the NCAA Tournament’s Elite Eight in 2018, the University of Kentucky men’s soccer team proved Wednesday night it remains comfortable on the big stage in 2019.

The 16th-ranked Wildcats visited No. 4 Indiana and walked away from Bloomington with a 0-0 tie in a match that was nationally televised on Fox Sports 1.

Kentucky (6-1-3 overall, 1-0-1 Conference USA) blanked the eight-time national champion Hoosiers for the second year in a row, having beaten Indiana 3-0 last season in Lexington.

Wednesday’s draw was the first in the Kentucky-Indiana series since 2010 and the first in Bloomington since 2008.

Kentucky saw its four-game winning streak snapped but UK goalkeeper Enrique Facusse earned his fifth consecutive shutout.

Both Indiana (7-1-3 overall, 3-0 Big Ten) and Kentucky were blanked on Wednesday night but the match, which exhausted regulation and two overtime periods, was not without its bursts of offense.

Kentucky outshot Indiana 14-12 and had five attempts in the first 10 minutes of overtime alone. Four of UK’s shots were recorded as on goal to two by IU.

Kentucky used physicality to keep the Hoosiers at bay, committing a season-high 21 fouls. The Wildcats averaged 12.6 entering Wednesday’s match.

Kentucky returns to conference play Sunday when it hosts No. 15 Florida International (8-0-3, 3-0) in a battle for first place.

Next match

FIU at Kentucky

When: 6 p.m. Sunday

Live video broadcast: SEC Network Plus (online only)