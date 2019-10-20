Leah Edmond breaks Kentucky volleyball record in sweep of Alabama

Leah Edmond, a senior outside hitter, became Kentucky volleyball’s all-time kills leader on Sunday afternoon as the Wildcats swept Alabama — 25-7, 25-17, 25-7 — at Foster Auditorium in Tuscaloosa.

Edmond, who starred in high school at Paul Laurence Dunbar, broke the record just five points into the match. She entered the contest with 1,737 kills, tied with Molly Dresibach, who had held the record since 1995 (24 years).

“It’s a special feat to become the all-time kills leader at Kentucky,” UK volleyball coach Craig Skinner said, according to a news release by UK. “It’s a record that stood for 20-plus years and it’s amazing for all of us to be a part of.”

Edmond finished with 14 kills and Alli Stumler was just one behind with 13. Gabby Curry had 14 digs to lead all players, and Madison Lilley had 37 assists.

“We had a really impressive offensive and defensive performance today,” Skinner said. “This was probably our most complete match of the season.”

Kentucky (13-5, 6-1 SEC) next hosts LSU at 8 p.m. Wednesday in Memorial Coliseum. That match will be televised on the SEC Network.