One of UK’s most decorated athletes named a finalist for NCAA Woman of the Year

One of the most decorated and dominant athletes in the history of University of Kentucky athletics is on the doorstep of earning one of the most prestigious awards in college sports.

On Thursday, Asia Seidt was named one of nine finalists for the NCAA Woman of the Year Award. She’s one of three Division I athletes to be named a finalist.

A Louisville native who swam in high school for Sacred Heart, Seidt put together the most decorated career of any UK swimmer — man or woman — during her four years as a Wildcat. She retired from competitive swimming after the Tokyo Olympics were postponed to 2021 and began her studies in UK’s physical therapy graduate program in August.

Seidt’s achievements at Kentucky include 21 All-America honors, 15 SEC championship honors, eight NCAA podium finishes, four conference titles, one USA Swimming Summer Nationals gold medal, and a silver medal at the World University Games in Naples, Italy.

Seidt was named the Southeastern Conference nominee for NCAA Woman of the Year in August.

“It’s been incredible, and just to have that support was the reason I was able to even be in contention for this award, and it’s crazy to see the other people nominated,” Seidt said during a media teleconference after earning the league’s nomination. “It’s such an elite group of athletes, and it’s truly such an honor to just be in the field with those people.”

Seidt holds five individual UK records and was twice named to the USA Swimming National Team. She qualified for Team USA Olympic Trials twice and was voted to the All-SEC First Team three times. One week ahead of the canceled 2020 NCAA Championships, Seidt was ranked in the nation’s top seven in three individual events.

The selection committee will announce the NCAA Woman of the Year award winner in mid-November.

The other Division I finalists are Oregon State basketball player Mikayla Pivec and Arizona State triathlete Charlotte Ahrens.

Finalists from NCAA Division II are Lubbock Christian basketball player Maddi Chitsey-Crisler, Tusculum tennis player Annie McCullough and West Chester rugby player Juah Toe.

Finalists from NCAA Division III are Texas Lutheran softball player DeAnna Hernandez, Salisbury field hockey player Arielle Johnston and Swarthmore volleyball player Emma Morgan-Bennett