‘It means the world to me.’ UK swimmer Asia Seidt wins NCAA Woman of the Year Award.

One of the most decorated athletes in University of Kentucky history has added yet another accolade to an impressive biography.

Former UK swimmer Asia Seidt on Friday was named the 2020 NCAA Woman of the Year. Seidt was one of nine finalists for the prestigious award, which since 1991 has recognized the academic, athletics and community service achievements of graduating female college athletes. She’s the first UK athlete to earn the honor.

“First I would just like to congratulate all the girls, the nine finalists. It’s absolutely incredible to see what you girls have done. I can’t wait to see the things that you do in the future,” Seidt said during the NCAA’s broadcast of the award ceremony. “Second, I’d like to thank the female athletes that have paved the road for us. I think it’s absolutely incredible just to see what they could do and what they were able to do for us. And I hope this just inspires all other female athletes to see what we can accomplish and pave (the) way for the younger female athletes in sports.

“Thank you so much to the NCAA for this award. It means the world to me.”

A Louisville native who swam in high school for Sacred Heart, Seidt during her four years in Lexington put together the most decorated career of any UK swimmer — male or female.

She retired from competitive swimming after the Tokyo Olympics were postponed to 2021 and began her studies in UK’s physical therapy graduate program in August. She said on Friday’s broadcast that she hopes to one day open her own physical therapy practice.

Seidt’s achievements at Kentucky include 21 All-America honors, 15 SEC championship honors, eight NCAA podium finishes, four conference titles, one USA Swimming Summer Nationals gold medal, and a silver medal at the World University Games in Naples, Italy.

Seidt holds five individual UK records and was twice named to the USA Swimming National Team. She qualified for Team USA Olympic Trials twice and was voted to the All-SEC First Team three times. One week ahead of the canceled 2020 NCAA Championships, Seidt was ranked in the nation’s top seven in three individual events.

“One of my big philosophies is ‘lead by example.’ And I try to do that through mentoring and through being a leader in athletics,” Seidt said. “When I was voted team captain my senior year I think that was one of the biggest honors I could have ever received.

“I would say my biggest piece of advice for any females in athletics would just be to not have a fear of doing things that have never been done before.”

Contributing to Seidt’s resume for the Woman of the Year Award was her work with with the non-profit organization Big Brothers Big Sisters of America. Seidt is mentor to a 10-year-old girl from Lexington.

“It means so much to me. Being a Big Sister we like to call ourselves ‘defenders,’ so that means just being a defender of a child’s potential. So, knowing that every child that you interact with has potential in the future to do something great, that’s what I love about it,” Seidt said. “She turns to me for help with school or even help with drama and friends ... So it’s pretty cool to impact her life, but she does so much more for me ... She does so much for me and it’s such a rewarding experience.”

Finalists for the NCAA Woman of the Year Award are chosen from among all three NCAA divisions. The other Division I finalists were Oregon State basketball player Mikayla Pivec and Arizona State triathlete Charlotte Ahrens.

The NCAA Division II finalists were Lubbock Christian basketball player Maddi Chitsey-Crisler, Tusculum tennis player Annie McCullough and West Chester rugby player Juah Toe.

Finalists from NCAA Division III were Texas Lutheran softball player DeAnna Hernandez, Salisbury field hockey player Arielle Johnston and Swarthmore volleyball player Emma Morgan-Bennett.