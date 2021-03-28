Kentucky softball’s star pitcher stellar in win against No. 3 Alabama

Thanks to its star pitcher and lead-off wizard, the Kentucky softball team has a chance to take a series from one of the country’s best clubs.

Behind a brilliant outing in the circle from Autumn Humes and Kayla Kowalik’s offense, the seventh-ranked Wildcats knocked off No. 3 Alabama 4-2 at John Cropp Stadium in Lexington on Sunday, evening the three-game series with the Crimson Tide. The final game is scheduled for Monday night.

Humes went the distance for the Cats, allowing Alabama’s potent lineup just four hits and two earned runs while striking out five. After Alabama pulled within 4-2 in the bottom of the seventh, Humes drew a fly out to end the game with the go-ahead run at the plate.

Kowalik keyed the offense for UK. She got the Cats jump-started with a lead-off single, then stole second and took third on a throwing error. Mallory Peyton brought Kowalik home with a grounder and UK (24-4 overall, 2-3 SEC) led 1-0 after one inning. Peyton’s sacrifice fly drove in Rylea Smith to make it 2-0 Cats after three innings.

UK added some cushion in the fourth. Humes led off with an infield single and scored on Miranda’s Stoddard’s RBI double, then Kowalik brought Stoddard home with an infield single.

Alabama (26-3, 6-2) struck in the top of the fifth, but Humes limited the damage. Taylor Clark drew a lead-off walk and back-to-back hits plated a run to draw the Crimson Tide within 4-1. Humes retired the next two batters, pumping her first and yelling toward the UK dugout as she struck out Kaylee Tow to end the threat.

A future in football?

Rachel Lawson isn’t shy about pulling out all the stops in the effort to gain an edge. Throughout her 14-year tenure, UK’s coach has worn out a path from the dugout to home plate making mid-game lineup and defensive changes.

Lawson relishes the chess-match aspect of softball. Could that lead to a change of profession in the future?

“Every player has a gift, every player is really good at something and so, when that opportunity arises I’m trying to put them in their best position to succeed,” Lawson said following Saturday’s game against Alabama. “I think being a football coach would be really fun, I think that would be something I would enjoy doing. You can only do so many things with a softball lineup.”

Big-time crowds

John Cropp Stadium was as packed as COVID protocols would allow for the first two games of j. Lawson said she appreciated the fan support and the festive atmosphere, viewing it as a sign of the strides that Kentucky softball has made in recent years.

“We had an awesome crowd, a sellout capacity for a COVID situation. I was really excited about all the people. And they weren’t all wearing maroon,” Lawson said Saturday.

“That is something for us … because five or 10 years ago, when we played this game at home the majority of the crowd had on crimson. So, it just shows how far softball has come in this state.”

Monday





No. 3 Alabama at No. 7 Kentucky

When: 7 p.m.

TV: SEC Network