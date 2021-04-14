UK has nation’s No. 1-ranked men’s singles tennis player entering 2021 postseason

Kentucky sophomore Liam Draxl is No. 1 in the nation in men’s singles in this week’s Oracle/ITA rankings. UK Athletics

The University of Kentucky will enter the postseason with the No. 1-ranked men’s singles tennis player in the nation.

Sophomore Liam Draxl moved into the top spot in NCAA Division I in the latest Oracle/ITA Rankings released Wednesday. He will lead 14th-ranked Kentucky into the Southeastern Conference championships April 19-23 at Fayetteville, Ark.

Coach Cedric Kauffmann’s Wildcats (17-6 overall, 7-5 SEC) face a loaded tournament field that includes No. 1 Florida, No. 4 Tennessee, No. 8 Texas A&M, No. 9 Georgia, No. 12 Mississippi, No. 13 South Carolina, No. 17 Mississippi State and No. 18 Alabama.

The 6-foot-1 Draxl, from Newmarket, Ontario, Canada, is 19-2 this season. His record includes victories over previous No. 1-ranked players Daniel Cukierman of Southern Cal and Daniel Rodrigues of South Carolina, who is No. 2 in this week’s rankings. Draxl’s only defeats this season have come against current No. 4 Duarte Vale of Florida and current No. 5 Valentin Vacherot of Texas A&M.

Draxl was No. 22 on March 24 and No. 7 on March 30 in the two previous sets of singles rankings released this spring.

Kentucky sophomore Gabriel Diallo (18-6) enters postseason play ranked No. 21 in men’s singles. Senior Millen Hurrion (17-7) is also in the top 50 at No. 43. Fifth-year player Cesar Bourgois (14-5) cracks the top 100 at No. 97.

Bourgois and Diallo are the nation’s 11th-ranked doubles team.