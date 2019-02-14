‘They’re not giving us a chance.’ Kentucky baseball out to shock the SEC again.

Kentucky baseball comes into 2019 with a glittering new ballpark, but something to prove again and preseason All-American Zack Thompson figures to play a huge role.
“This reminds me a lot of my freshman year. Everybody’s underestimating us,” Thompson said. “They’re not giving us a chance. I think we’re projected to finish toward the bottom of the league.”
UK was actually picked to finished sixth in the SEC Eastern Division in the preseason Southeastern Conference coaches poll. In 2017, head coach Nick Mingione’s first season, UK faced similar dim estimations and went on to reach the program’s first ever Super Regional.
“Everybody’s doubting us,” Thompson said. “And we’re going to prove them wrong.”
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Lexington Herald-Leader
#ReadLocal
Thompson will take the mound at 1 p.m. Friday in Clarksville, Tenn. for Kentucky’s season opening series against Austin Peay.
The Cats won’t get to unveil the new Kentucky Proud Park until Feb. 26 and ahead of that, they’ll face a brutal road test against No. 8 Texas Tech in Lubbock.
Kentucky began last season as a preseason No. 8, but injuries down the stretch proved costly and the Cats ended up missing the NCAA Tournament, despite seeing a record 13 players get picked in the Major League Baseball Draft.
“Regardless of the year, I want our goals to be our goals,” Mingione said last week at the team’s media day. “Unfortunately, not every year are you going to hit those.”
Thompson was among those 2018 injuries, but he avoided surgery and gained a load of confidence over the summer pitching for the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team where he did not allow a run in 8.2 innings against international teams from Chinese Taipei, Japan and Cuba.
“I’m a completely different player,” Thompson said of his progress. “Just looking back at last year and all the things I’ve learned over the summer and this fall, the changes I’ve made — it’s going to be a fun year.”
With 22 first-year players on the roster, Mingione will depend heavily on Thompson and fellow junior and first-team All-SEC selection TJ Collett to lead his young team. Thompson’s career record of 10-4 with a 3.88 earned run average and 138 strikeouts in 106.2 innings over two seasons shows the junior should be able to handle it.
“Our team is extremely confident the second he steps on the mound,” Mingione said. “He brings edge. He brings a competitiveness.”
Thompson takes the coveted Friday night starting role, the table-setter for every weekend series in a season where Kentucky will face a team that made the 2018 postseason in 35 of its 56 games. Twenty-four games come against preseason ranked opponents.
“From the first day I stepped on campus here, it was my goal to be the Friday guy,” Thompson said. “Just try to set the tone for the rest of the team for the weekend, try to give us a chance to win.”
Season opener
Kentucky at Austin Peay
When: 1 p.m. Friday
Radio: Streaming at UKAthletics.com
Home opener
Eastern Kentucky at Kentucky
When: 4 p.m. Feb. 26.
Comments