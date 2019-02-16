Kentucky baseball’s 2-0 after its offense lights up Austin Peay

The hit parade was on full display Saturday for the University of Kentucky’s baseball team.
Nine players combined for 14 base hits as the Wildcats lit up host Austin Peay, 12-5, for their second straight win to begin the season.
Kentucky jumped on the Governors with a six-run third inning that included a two-run home run from T.J. Collett. It was the junior first baseman’s second homer in as many days. In two games, Collett has six RBI and three runs scored. He also has a five-game hit streak and has reached base safely in 10 straight games, dating back to last season.
Breydon Daniel, Cam Hill and Jaren Shelby also had RBI base hits in the top of the third. Collett, Hill and Shelby had two hits apiece while senior Ryan Shinn had a career-high three hits, including a pair of doubles. Shinn’s second two-bagger scored Collett from second and put the Cats ahead 9-3 in the top of the seventh inning.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Lexington Herald-Leader
#ReadLocal
Senior shortstop Alex Rodriguez reached base four times and tied a career-high with three runs scored. He also swiped two bases for his first career multi-steal game.
Sophomore pitcher Jimmy Ramsey was solid in his second career start for the Cats. The right-hander allowed three hits and two runs while striking out eight batters, one shy of his career high, over five innings.
With a win in Sunday’s finale, Kentucky would earn its first three-game sweep on the road since 2017 when it swept 13th-ranked Texas A&M.
Next game
Kentucky at Austin Peay
2 p.m. Sunday (WBUL-98.5)
Comments