Kentucky baseball opens series at No. 3 Texas Tech with first loss of season

The University of Kentucky baseball team got off to a hot start in its series opener at No. 3 Texas Tech, but one big inning by the Red Raiders doomed the Wildcats to a 7-4 loss on Friday afternoon in Lubbock. It was UK’s first loss of the year after it swept the season-opening three-game set at Austin Peay last weekend.
The Wildcats had three hits in the top of the second inning, taking a 2-0 lead on Marshall Gei’s two-run single through the infield. In the top of the fourth, Alex Rodriguez drew a walk and later scored from second on an error to put the Cats up 3-1. Rodriguez doubled home Ryan Shinn in the top of the sixth to give UK a 4-1 advantage.
But Texas Tech mounted a furious rally in the bottom of the sixth, scoring six runs — all with two outs. The Red Raiders strung together two walks and five hits, including a bases-loaded three-run double, to set the final score.
UK starting pitcher Zack Thompson was dominant for most of the afternoon, retiring Texas Tech in order in three innings and striking out eight before giving up four earned runs in the sixth. Carson Coleman relieved Thompson and took the loss, allowing three runs.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Lexington Herald-Leader
#ReadLocal
Saturday
Kentucky at No. 3 Texas Tech
When: 3 p.m. EST
TV: Online livestream on Texas Tech TV (subscription required)
Radio: 98.5 FM in Lexington
Comments