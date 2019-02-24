UK Baseball

Kentucky baseball hits 3-game skid, but it has inaugural game at new ballpark on deck

Herald-Leader staff report

February 24, 2019 07:03 PM

Kentucky baseball coach Nick Mingione talks to the media at the team’s annual media day on Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019. UK opens the season Feb. 15 at Austin Peay. The Wildcats open their new Kentucky Proud Park on Feb. 26.
Kentucky’s baseball team, which will host the inaugural game at Kentucky Proud Park this week, will try to wipe the slate clean after a three-game sweep at No. 3 Texas Tech this weekend.

Sunday was a rough one for the UK pitching staff, which combined to walk 13 batters and hit another in a 19-4 loss to the Red Raiders in Lubbock, Texas.

The Cats’ hitters didn’t fare much better, combining for four hits. They also took a bit of a beating at the plate by being hit by seven pitches. UK left fielder Ryan Shinn was hit by three himself.

Right fielder Jaren Shelby was 2-for-3 with two RBI for the Cats (3-3). Tanner O’Tremba (3-for-5 with seven RBI) and Brian Klein (4-for-7 with four RBI) did the bulk of the damage for the Red Raiders (5-1).

Through six games, Shinn leads Kentucky with a .474 batting average. He has five doubles, a home run and four RBI. Shelby is batting .360 with eight RBI.

Eastern Kentucky, UK’s next opponent, clobbered Maryland Eastern Shore, 27-8, on Sunday. The Colonels (6-2) have been led by Will Johnson, an outfielder who is batting .393 with four home runs and 12 RBI.

Next game

Eastern Kentucky at Kentucky

4 p.m. Tuesday (SEC Network Plus)

