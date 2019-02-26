Live updates from UK’s first baseball game at Kentucky Proud Park

Follow along live Tuesday afternoon as Herald-Leader staff writer Ben Roberts and the University of Kentucky baseball Twitter account provide live updates as UK takes on Eastern Kentucky University in the first official game ever played in the Wildcats’ new, $49 million Kentucky Proud Park.
Kentucky comes into the game 3-3 this season. Eastern Kentucky is 6-2.
First pitch was scheduled for 4 p.m. after an opening ceremony that was to include UK President Eli Capilouto, Athletics Director Mitch Barnhart and former UK baseball coach Keith Madison.
The game was being broadcast live on radio on the UK Sports Network (98.5 FM in Lexington). An online video livestream is available on SEC Network Plus, via WatchESPN.com.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Lexington Herald-Leader
#ReadLocal
Scroll down below to view updates on Twitter.
Comments