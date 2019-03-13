Kentucky baseball and softball teams pour on the offense in blowout wins on Wednesday

A day after staging another late-inning rally to pull off its eighth comeback win of the season, the University of Kentucky baseball team was in no mood for similar dramatics.
Behind a great group effort on the mound and a banner day at the plate, the Wildcats shelled Western Kentucky 15-0 at Kentucky Proud Park on Wednesday for their fifth win in a row.
Five different Wildcats had multi-hit games as Kentucky combined for 13 hits. T.J. Collett went 2-for-4 with four RBI. He smacked a three-run home run to right field in the top of the first to begin UK’s scoring barrage and brought Ryan Shinn home from second with a triple in the top of the sixth. Collett then scored on Jaren Shelby’s single up the middle. Shelby came home on Coltyn Kessler’s one-out double to put the Cats ahead 9-0.
Kessler reached base five times, going 3-for-3 with a double and two RBI. He also drew a walk and was hit by a pitch.
Dalton Reed’s two-RBI single was part of a six-run seventh inning for Kentucky. Reed also had a two-run single in the fourth.
Kentucky starter Dillon Marsh picked up his second win of the season, striking out three and allowing one hit over four innings. UK’s relievers struck out six more and allowed just two more hits the rest of the way.
Cheek and Reed power softball Cats
Katie Reed and Abbey Cheek had three RBI apiece to lead Kentucky to a 13-0 run-rule win over Syracuse at John Cropp Stadium on Wednesday. It was the eighth victory in a row for the 15th-ranked Wildcats, who’ve scored 10 or more runs four times during that streak.
Reed went 2-for-3 at the plate. She had a two-run double in the bottom of the first and hit her third home run of the season in the third. Cheek went 3-for-3 and had a two-RBI single during UK’s five-run third inning.
Freshmen Briona Rance and Olivia Ward got the first hits of their UK careers in the bottom of the fourth.
