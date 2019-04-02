Mistake-prone Kentucky no match for No. 10 Louisville

Kentucky visited Louisville for a midweek non-conference game on Tuesday night.

It was a tough outing at Jim Patterson Stadium for the Kentucky baseball team on Tuesday night.

The Louisville Cardinals lived up to their No. 10 ranking, and mistakes from the Wildcats’ defense also contributed to a lopsided 8-3 victory for the in-state rivals.

Kentucky (16-12) took a 2-0 lead in the third, but Louisville had an immediate answer in the bottom of the inning to the tie the game, then took command with four more runs in the fourth.

Six of the eight runs for the Cardinals were unearned, as errors in the third, fourth and sixth from the Kentucky defense set up scores for Louisville.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Lexington Herald-Leader content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

Kentucky took the lead in the third thanks to a two-out, two-run single from T.J. Collett. A leadoff double from Coltyn Kessler gave the Wildcats the first bit of momentum from either side. A walk and hit batsman then loaded the bases for Collett to put his team in front.

Louisville (23-6) responded quickly in its half of the third with two runs to tie it. The Cardinals made Kentucky pay for an error early in the inning. Louisville center fielder Drew Campbell reached first on an error by Kessler. Then, Ethan Stringer’s double brought in Campbell. Later, Jake Snider’s triple off the right-field wall tied it at 2.

Louisville pulled away in the fourth. Despite two pitching changes during the inning, Kentucky had trouble escaping and Louisville racked up four runs to take a 6-2 lead. After replacing Mason Hazelwood on the mound, freshman Cole Ayers gave up an RBI single to left field to Louisville catcher Zeke Pinkham.

Ayers was then replaced by Cole Daniels. With the bases loaded, Stringer was hit by a pitch to bring in Alex Binelas. Then, a single to right field from Snider brought in two more runs to give Louisville its 6-2 edge.

It looked like a Kentucky rally might be in the works in the eighth. Collett singled to drive in a run and trim the deficit to 8-3. Later, the Wildcats were threatening with the bases loaded and only one out, but Louisville pitcher Michael Kirian got the Cardinals out of the jam with back-to-back strikeouts.

This was the first of an eight-game road trip for the Wildcats in the coming weeks. Two Southeastern Conference weekend series at Missouri and Ole Miss will give Kentucky a chance to improve on its 1-8 conference record.

The Cats return to Lexington on April 16 to complete their home-and-home series against Louisville.

Next game

Kentucky at Missouri

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Live video broadcast: SEC Network Plus (online only)

Radio: WLAP-AM 630