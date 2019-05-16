Kentucky baseball pays tribute to former coach with giant bobblehead

‘It feels like home’: Reactions to opening of Kentucky Proud Park Reactions from coaches and players at the opening of Kentucky Proud Park, UK Baseball's new home stadium. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Reactions from coaches and players at the opening of Kentucky Proud Park, UK Baseball's new home stadium.

Former Kentucky coach Keith Madison is getting the bobblehead treatment, as a near-life-size depiction of the longtime Wildcats manager was unveiled at Kentucky Proud Park on Thursday.

Madison’s bobblehead is the first to be created for permanent display at the Wildcats’ new ballpark.

Each of the nine remaining current members of the University of Kentucky Athletics Hall of Fame with baseball ties will have a bobblehead unveiled in the future. Those alumni include: Jeff Abbott, Collin Cowgill, Dom Fucci, Andy Green, Jim Host, Ellis Johnson, Jeff Keener, Terry Shumpert and Brandon Webb.

The bobblehead is made of fiberglass, stands 6-foot-3 and weighs 175 pounds. It will be on display on the playground area just inside the left field gate on the concourse level and is available for fan photos during this week’s series against No. 2 Vanderbilt.

Madison arrived at UK in 1979 and coached 25 years with the Wildcats, winning a program-record 723 games, which currently is the fifth-most in Southeastern Conference history. In 25 years, Madison coached 85 players who were drafted or signed professional contracts, including 51 who were selected in the first 25 rounds of the draft and 14 who reached the major league level. He had nine All-Americans, 44 all-SEC selections and in 1988 led the program to its first NCAA Tournament berth in 38 years.