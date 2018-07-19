NCAA Twitter botches Kentucky basketball’s ‘all-time five.’ Vote on yours.

Killing time over the long offseason, the NCAA March Madness Twitter account decided to have some fun and post a “March Madness Best Five” bracket poll this week, pitting college basketball’s best programs in a fantasy tournament.
The problem? Sadly, the account doesn’t seem very well versed in who UK’s #MMBest5 should be.
Never mind the fact the account made Kentucky a No. 2 seed in the Midwest behind Kansas, mind you (fewer wins overall and fewer titles), its UK best five DOES NOT INCLUDE DAN ISSEL!!!, who is only the program’s all-time leading scorer and a member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.
So, who do the Cats get from @marchmadness? John Wall, Tayshaun Prince, Tony Delk, Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins.
These are all great players, but c’mon. No Goose Givens? No Jamal Mashburn? What in the name of Alex Groza is going on here?
UK’s first-round game in the “bracket” poll comes against West Virginia, and at least the Mountaineers selections pay some mind to history with Jerry West and Kevin Pittsnogle alongside Jevon Carter, Da’Sean Butler and Kevin Jones.
Kentucky is the runaway winner in that poll, by the way.
The other No. 1 seeds are Duke (fewer wins, fewer titles), North Carolina (fewer wins, fewer titles) and UCLA (OK, fine). The other No. 2s are Indiana, Georgetown and Connecticut.
The NCAA’s poll looks like it will continue for a few weeks and is sure to keep generating social media outrage, but who would you pick as Kentucky’s “All-Time Five?”
Vote in the poll below and, since there is no shortage of UK greats feel free to write in your own. Vote as often as you like.
(If you arrived at this page via the mobile Twitter app and the poll hasn’t loaded above this paragraph, copy and paste the original link into your mobile browser.)
