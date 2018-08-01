Not simply a bruiser, Reid Travis brings thoughtful perspective to UK

In his first interviews with the Kentucky media corps, Reid Travis came across as thoughtful, intelligent and someone who brings perspective to the eye of the UK basketball hurricane.
Travis, who transferred to UK this offseason armed with a degree from Stanford, acknowledged an obvious incongruity: He is perceived as a veteran leader despite never having experienced Kentucky basketball.
“I think it’s just being humble in the fact that I’m not going to walk in the door and gain everybody’s trust the first day,” he said Wednesday. “That’s something you’ve got to work on day in and day out. Show my work ethic. Show I can be that leader. And then, hopefully, when we get into the season, show I can be that leader.”
Travis, a two-time All-Pacific 12 player for Stanford, pointed out he’s not a novice at leadership. He was the Cardinals’ captain the past three seasons.
But . . .
“The reality is I kind of feel like a freshman all over again . . . as far as being here and being fresh and still going through the system,” Travis said. “But my little tidbits I can give them here and there, I’m definitely going to do that. Try to mold myself into that role.”
With each response, Reid trained his pale eyes on the questioner. A connection seemed to be made.
Of course, Kentucky is expected to want more from Travis than leadership. UK Coach John Calipari spoke of Travis and sophomore PJ Washington giving the 2018-19 Cats the chance to be his most physical team.
Travis’ learning curve extends to the court. Calipari said Travis has struggled to finish shots around the basket. The UK coach said he asked Travis why he missed shots that he made for Stanford.
“Length,” Travis responded, meaning UK’s collection of “bigs.”
“It’s the best thing for him,” Calipari said.
Conversely, one of the other “bigs,” freshman E.J. Montgomery, has made an early impression on Calipari.
“E.J. is much better than I thought,” the UK coach said. “He’s 6-11, but he’s a basketball player.”
Calipari said he matched up Travis and Washington in most practice sessions. Travis acknowledged the similarities he shares with Washington: both entered and then withdrew from this year’s NBA Draft; both are perceived as power players who must improve their perimeter skills.
When asked if Kentucky’s track record of producing NBA Draft picks played a part in his transfer decision, Travis said, “Yeah. That definitely had something to do with it.”
