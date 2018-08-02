Kentucky, Transylvania to meet again. Cats lock in exhibition schedule.

Kentucky basketball announced two exhibition games in Rupp Arena to tip off this season, including another tilt against the Transylvania Pioneers.
The Cats will honor the late C.M. Newton, a former player and athletic director for UK, at the Transy game on Oct. 26. Newton was also a head coach at Transy, Alabama and Vanderbilt. Newton died this summer at the age of 88.
On Nov. 2, UK will host Indiana University of Pennsylvania, an NCAA Division II school in Indiana, Pa.
Times and TV coverage will be announced later. UK’s non-conference schedule continues to develop with these latest additions, and includes Duke (Nov. 6), Monmouth (Nov. 28), UNC Greensboro (Dec. 1), Seton Hall (Dec. 8), Utah (Dec. 15), North Carolina (Dec. 22) and Kansas (Jan. 26).
The Cats’ Big Blue Madness takes place Oct. 12. The Blue-White Game is scheduled Oct. 21.
During Coach John Calipari’s tenure, UK has played Transylvania three times. This will be the first matchup with the NCAA Division III program since 2013.
Transy was 17-9 last season under 17th-year head coach Brian Lane.
IUP went 22-8 last year and was the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference’s Western Division regular-season champion, but missed out on an at-large berth to the NCAA Division II tournament. Head coach Joe Lombardi led the Red Hawks to a national championship game appearance in 2015.
Kentucky begins exhibition play early with a four-game trip to the Bahamas beginning Aug. 8 to be aired on SEC Network. The regular season opens Nov. 6 against Duke in Chicago.
Comments