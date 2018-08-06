Cats make fashion statements in preseason photo shoot

Ahead of Kentucky’s trip to the Bahamas this week, UK Athletics unveiled a photo gallery of the Cats not typical of most preseason hype. The basketball players are wearing street clothes in addition to poses in UK warm-up gear.
The gallery, titled “Warehouse Shoot Part 1” was posted on the UK Athletics website on Sunday and teased on social media, including Twitter.
See the full gallery here.
While PJ Washington and Reid Travis opted for a subdued plain T-shirt look, walk-on Jonny David brought out the “TuneSquad” hoodie ode to “Space Jam,” and Jemarl Barker donned a half-and-half two-tone denim jacket.
Kentucky plays four games over five days beginning Wednesday in the Bahamas. All games will be broadcast live on the SEC Network.
