Box score from Kentucky’s 85-61 victory over the Bahamas Select Team

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team opened its four-game exhibition tour in the Bahamas with an 85-61 win over the Bahamas Select Team on Wednesday night.

Next up for the Wildcats is an exhibition game against San Lorenzo de Almagro of Argentina on Thursday at 7 p.m.

Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Wednesday’s game:

Points: Nick Richards, 19

Rebounds: Reid Travis, 14

Assists: Quade Green, 5

Steals: Ashton Hagans, 3

Blocks: Keldon Johnson, Nick Richards, 2

Turnovers: Reid Travis, 3

Click here to view a complete statistics report from the game.