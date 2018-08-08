Box score from Kentucky’s 85-61 victory over the Bahamas Select Team

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team opened its four-game exhibition tour in the Bahamas with an 85-61 win over the Bahamas Select Team on Wednesday night.
Next up for the Wildcats is an exhibition game against San Lorenzo de Almagro of Argentina on Thursday at 7 p.m.
Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Wednesday’s game:
Points: Nick Richards, 19
Rebounds: Reid Travis, 14
Assists: Quade Green, 5
Steals: Ashton Hagans, 3
Blocks: Keldon Johnson, Nick Richards, 2
Turnovers: Reid Travis, 3
