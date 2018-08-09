Box score from Kentucky’s xxxxx

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team continued its four-game exhibition tour in the Bahamas with an xx-xx xxxx San Lorenzo de Almagro of Argentina on Thursday night.
Next up for the Wildcats is an exhibition game against Mega Bemax of Serbia on Saturday at 7 p.m.
Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Thursday’s game:
Points: Nick Richards, 19
Rebounds: Reid Travis, 14
Assists: Quade Green, 5
Steals: Ashton Hagans, 3
Blocks: Keldon Johnson, Nick Richards, 2
Turnovers: Reid Travis, 3
