Kentucky freshmen Tyler Herro and Keldon Johnson (3) celebrated during the first half as the Wildcats took on San Lorenzo de Almagro on Thursday night at Paradise Island, Bahamas. Chet White UK Athletics

Box score from Kentucky’s xxxxx

August 09, 2018 08:50 PM

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team continued its four-game exhibition tour in the Bahamas with an xx-xx xxxx San Lorenzo de Almagro of Argentina on Thursday night.

Next up for the Wildcats is an exhibition game against Mega Bemax of Serbia on Saturday at 7 p.m.

Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Thursday’s game:

Points: Nick Richards, 19

Rebounds: Reid Travis, 14

Assists: Quade Green, 5

Steals: Ashton Hagans, 3

Blocks: Keldon Johnson, Nick Richards, 2

Turnovers: Reid Travis, 3

