Kentucky game in Bahamas delayed by power outage

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball exhibition game in the Bahamas on Thursday night was delayed because of a power outage.

Kentucky was leading San Lorenzo de Almagro of Argentina 45-27 with 2:53 left before halftime when the lights went out in the Imperial Arena inside the Atlantis Resort on Paradise Island, Bahamas.

“We’re going through technical difficulties,” the UK men’s basketball team posted on its Twitter account. “Power is out throughout the Atlantis Resort. We’ll let you know as soon as we know more and when we’ll play basketball again.”

Officials on site declared the first half over and said that the second half would last 22 minutes instead of the usual 20.

After a delay of several minutes, Kentucky Coach John Calipari addressed the crowd, saying that if the Argentina squad agreed to the conditions the game would be continued in the dimly lit arena under limited generator power. The score would be conveyed to the crowd and the teams with handheld scorecards, Calipari said.

The SEC Network was forced to discontinue its broadcast during the delay but later was able to resume.

With 16:01 left in the second half, the lights returned to full power and the crowd cheered its approval.