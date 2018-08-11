Kentucky freshman Keldon Johnson let out a yell during the Wildcats’ win over Mega Bemax of Serbia on Saturday night.
UK Men's Basketball

Box score from Kentucky’s 100-64 win over Serbian pro team

Herald-Leader Staff Report

August 11, 2018 09:32 PM

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team continued its four-game exhibition tour in the Bahamas with a 100-64 victory over Mega Bemax of Serbia on Saturday night.

Next up for the Wildcats is an exhibition game against Team Toronto on Sunday at 4 p.m. — the final game of the tour.

Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Saturday’s game:

Points: PJ Washington, 20

Rebounds: PJ Washington, 12

Assists: Immanuel Quickley, Ashton Hagans, 5

Steals: PJ Washington, 4

Blocks: PJ Washington, 4

Turnovers: Quade Green, PJ Washington, 3

Click here to view a complete statistics report from the game.

