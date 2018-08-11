Box score from Kentucky’s 100-64 win over Serbian pro team

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team continued its four-game exhibition tour in the Bahamas with a 100-64 victory over Mega Bemax of Serbia on Saturday night.
Next up for the Wildcats is an exhibition game against Team Toronto on Sunday at 4 p.m. — the final game of the tour.
Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Saturday’s game:
Points: PJ Washington, 20
Rebounds: PJ Washington, 12
Assists: Immanuel Quickley, Ashton Hagans, 5
Steals: PJ Washington, 4
Blocks: PJ Washington, 4
Turnovers: Quade Green, PJ Washington, 3
