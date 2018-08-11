John Calipari Basketball Fantasy Experience was brief and painful for one camper

For one participant, the John Calipari Basketball Fantasy Experience was brief and painful.
Barry Crum tore his left Achilles tendon in the first minute of the first day of the three-day fantasy camp.
“I went up for a layup and came down like a normal layup,” Crum said. “Heard it pop and that was the end of the fantasy camp.”
The entry fee for Calipari’s Fantasy Camp is $7,495. There will be no refund, Crum said.
“But we’re going to go over here and eat everything,” his wife, Teri, said with a smile. She was referring to a banquet for fantasy campers prior to UK’s game against Mega Bemax.
Crum, who is not related to former Louisville Coach Denny Crum, lives in Prestonsburg and works for a natural gas company. He is 40.
UK’s medical team on-site diagnosed and treated Crum’s injury. He arrived at the UK game on crutches.
“Not calling myself a pro athlete, but it’s a career-ending injury,” Crum said.
Crum said he runs 40 to 50 miles per week and participates in endurance competitions.
“Kind of depressing,” he said.
