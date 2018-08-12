Box score from Kentucky’s 93-60 win over Canadian pro team

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team concluded its four-game exhibition tour in the Bahamas with a 93-60 victory over Team Toronto of Canada on Sunday afternoon.

Kentucky finished its trip with a 4-0 record.

Next up for the Wildcats is Big Blue Madness on Oct. 12, followed by the annual Blue-White Scrimmage on Oct. 21. Their next contest against outside competition comes Oct. 26 when UK hosts Transylvania for an exhibition in Rupp Arena. The Wildcats tip off the 2018-19 regular season Nov. 6 at the Champions Classic in Indianapolis against Duke.

Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Sunday’s game:

Points: Reid Travis, 19

Rebounds: Reid Travis, 15

Assists: Immanuel Quickley, 4

Steals: Ashton Hagans, 2

Blocks: Nick Richards, 2

Turnovers: Tyler Herro, 3

