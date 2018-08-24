Kentucky newcomer Reid Travis defended a shot against Team Toronto during the Wildcats’ recent trip to the Bahamas. UK’s full schedule for the 2018-19 season was announced Friday.
Kentucky newcomer Reid Travis defended a shot against Team Toronto during the Wildcats’ recent trip to the Bahamas. UK’s full schedule for the 2018-19 season was announced Friday. UK Athletics Chet White

UK Men's Basketball

Kentucky’s SEC games set. Here is the full 2018-19 men’s basketball schedule.

By Jerry Tipton

August 24, 2018 12:05 PM

Kentucky’s challenging 2018-19 men’s basketball schedule will extend beyond the eye-catching pre-conference slate of games. The Southeastern Conference schedule, which was announced Friday, seems top heavy with tests, too.

The customary five home-and-away series inside the SEC schedule will include two games each against the defending co-champions of the league: Tennessee and Auburn.

Tennessee along with Florida and Vanderbilt are permanent home-and-home opponents for UK. Auburn, which like the Vols returns several players from last season’s championship run, is a newcomer on the home-and-home slate.

The other newcomer is Mississippi State, which is seen as an upper-echelon team in the SEC. Joe Boozell of NCAA.com included State among his 64 “fearless predictions” for the upcoming season.

“Ben Howland reaches his first NCAA Tournament at Mississippi State,” Boozell predicted. “The Bulldogs have the talent. Time to go do something with it.”

Another of Boozell’s predictions was that the SEC would challenge the Atlantic Coast Conference as the best league in college basketball this coming season. According to a UK news release, 20 of ESPN’s top 100 recruits signed with SEC teams.

The second of UK’s games against Florida continues a trend suggesting that television sees the two teams as compelling attractions.

Florida will be the opponent for Kentucky’s Senior Day finale on March 9. That will mark the 17th time in the last 20 seasons that a Kentucky-Florida game concluded the regular season and served as an appetizer for the postseason.

Besides Auburn, Tennessee, Mississippi State, Florida and Vandy, other SEC teams playing UK in Rupp Arena will be Texas A&M, South Carolina, LSU and Arkansas.

The release of the full schedule came a day after Kentucky announced its complete non-conference schedule.

That portion of the schedule includes high-profile games against Duke, North Carolina, Kansas and Louisville.

Other opponents are Monmouth, UNC Greensboro, Seton Hall, Utah, Southern Illinois, North Dakota, VMI, Winthrop and Tennessee State.

“It’s an interesting schedule with (four) high-profile games and then not much else,” college basketball analyst Ken Pomeroy said of UK’s non-conference schedule.

Pomeroy saw four quadrant 1 games on UK’s non-conference schedule (Duke, UNC, Kansas and Louisville) with Seton Hall and Utah possible quadrant 2 games.

UK Coach John Calipari saw plenty of challenges in the non-conference portion of the schedule. The SEC schedule does not figure to dilute that sentiment.

“This could be the most difficult schedule we’ve played in my time here,” he said in a news release. “The only teams we left off were the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers.

“I will say this: For as tough as our schedule is going to be, I believe we have the type of team and kids to play it. Our goal in creating a schedule every season is to test our team while creating opportunities to learn and grow. This one will have more than its fair share of challenges.”

2018-19 UK schedule

(Home games in capital letters. Game times and TV to be announced at a later date)

Oct. 12 — Big Blue Madness

Oct. 21 — Blue-White Game

Oct. 26 — TRANSYLVANIA (1)

Nov. 2 — INDIANA-PENNSYLVANIA (1)

Nov. 6 — Duke (2)

Nov. 9 — SOUTHERN ILLINOIS

Nov. 14 — NORTH DAKOTA (3)

Nov. 18 — VMI (3)

Nov. 21 — WINTHROP (3)

Nov. 23 — TENNESSEE STATE (3)

Nov. 28 — MONMOUTH

Dec. 1 — UNC GREENSBORO

Dec. 8 — Seton Hall (4)

Dec. 15 — UTAH

Dec. 22 — North Carolina (5)

Dec. 29 — At Louisville

Jan. 5 — At Alabama

Jan. 8 — TEXAS A&M

Jan. 12 — VANDERBILT

Jan. 15 — At Georgia

Jan. 19 — At Auburn

Jan. 22 — MISSISSSIPPI STATE

Jan. 26 — KANSAS (6)

Jan. 29 — At Vanderbilt

Feb. 2 — At Florida

Feb. 5 — SOUTH CAROLINA

Feb. 9 — At Mississippi State

Feb. 12 — LSU

Feb. 16 — TENNESSEE

Feb. 19 — At Missouri

Feb. 23 — AUBURN

Feb. 26 — ARKANSAS

March 2 — At Tennessee

March 5 — At Mississippi

March 9 — FLORIDA

March 13-17 — SEC Tournament (7)

1-Exhibition; 2-State Farm Champions Classic at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis; 3-Ohio Valley Hardwood Showcase; 4-Citi Hoops Classic at Madison Square Garden in New York; 5-CBS Sports Classic at United Center in Chicago; 6-SEC/Big 12 Challenge; 7-At Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

