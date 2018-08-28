UK sets date for distribution of Big Blue Madness tickets

Tickets to Big Blue Madness will be distributed at 10 p.m. on Sept. 28, Kentucky announced Tuesday. UK will stage its Big Blue Madness on Oct. 12 in Rupp Arena.
UK asked fans wishing to camp out for Madness tickets to do so no earlier than 5 a.m. on Sept. 26. UK will distribute a limited amount of control cards at 2 p.m. on Sept. 28. All fans with control cards must be in line by 10 p.m. that night, UK said.
The tickets will be available at Memorial Coliseum and online at Ticketmaster.com. UK encouraged fans to use Ticketmaster.com.
Camping out for Madness tickets, which are free, has long been a tradition.
In a news release, UK said that campus safety officials asked that fans not line up before 5 a.m. on Sept. 26. UK will provide portable restroom facilities. Permanent structures, portable generators, propane tanks and other open flames used in cooking are prohibited due to safety concerns, UK said in the news release.
Alcoholic beverages and tobacco products are also prohibited, UK said.
Comments