Rupp’s four championship teams to be honored. See what else UK has planned.

The University of Kentucky’s reunion committee announced Friday that 10 elite UK teams from the past will be recognized during the 2018-19 school year, including all four of Adolph Rupp’s men’s basketball national championship teams.
UK created the reunion committee last year as a way to honor great Kentucky teams. The committee is tasked with defining official parameters for recognition, identifying and selecting deserving teams, and coordinating dates and arrangements with the specific programs. Coaches and administrators are also allowed input into the choices.
The reunion committee tries to emphasize honoring teams that coincide with yearly markers, according to a UK news release. For example, a 25th anniversary of a team’s championship would be a key factor.
The Adolph Rupp national championship teams reunion was postponed from last year.
Dates for this year’s reunions are still to be determined. Several teams will be honored together because of roster crossover and shared accomplishments, UK said.
Here are the 10 teams selected for honors in 2018-19:
Adolph Rupp’s national championship teams (1948, ’49, ’51, ‘58) — Kentucky’s first four men’s basketball national champions also combined for four regular-season Southeastern Conference championships and two SEC Tournament crowns.
1993 men’s basketball team — Reached the Final Four for the first time since 1984 and won the 1993 SEC Tournament.
1988 and ’89 women’s cross country teams — The 1988 team won UK’s first and only national championship and its second SEC championship; the 1989 team repeated as SEC champion and finished as the national runner-up.
1958 and ’59 men’s cross country teams — Won the cross country program’s first two SEC championships.
1988 men’s cross country team — UK’s most recent SEC cross country championship and its first since the 1970 season; the team also finished eighth nationally.
Comments