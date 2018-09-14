Tickets to go on sale for UK’s Blue-White Game. See when you can get them.

It might not have all the flash of Big Blue Madness, but the Blue-White Game offers, perhaps, a better look at what the Kentucky men’s basketball team will bring to the court this season, and UK has just announced when those tickets will go on sale.
Fans wanting to attend the annual exhibition can purchase tickets beginning at 5 p.m. Sept. 24 at Ticketmaster.com or by calling Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000.
The game will be held at 7 p.m. Oct. 21 in Rupp Arena. Lower level sideline seats are $15, lower level end zone seats are $10 and upper level seats are $5.
For those wanting the full hype-machine of Big Blue Madness, they can begin camping out no earlier than 5 a.m. Sept. 26 for the free distribution of Madness tickets. Fans must be present at 2 p.m. Sept. 28 to obtain control cards for the distribution of tickets later that night at 10 p.m. Madness tickets will also be distributed via Ticketmaster at 10 p.m. Sept. 28 until the event reaches capacity.
Big Blue Madness will be at 7 p.m. Oct. 12 in Rupp Arena. The men’s and women’s basketball teams each will be featured.
The UK men’s first exhibition game against an outside opponent will be versus Transylvania at home on Oct. 26.
Kentucky’s regular-season opener will be in Indianapolis against Duke on Nov. 6.
