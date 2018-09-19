UK locks in tip-off times, TV for most of its games. Here’s where the schedule stands now.

Game times and TV channels were locked in for most of the University of Kentucky’s 2018-19 men’s basketball schedule on Wednesday.
The only remaining game still assigned no tip-off time or TV channel is the Wildcats’ visit to Louisville on Dec. 29.
Six of Kentucky’s games will begin at 9 p.m. or later — Duke on Nov. 6, North Dakota on Nov. 14, Vanderbilt on Jan. 29, Missouri on Feb. 19, Arkansas on Feb. 26 and Mississippi on March 5.
Several games were announced with multiple potential tip-off times and multiple possible TV channels to be finalized later.
The bulk of Kentucky’s games in the non-conference portion of the schedule will be televised on the SEC Network, and most of the others will be shown on the ESPN family of channels.
The only contests fans will be able to see on traditional over-the-air networks are the Seton Hall game on Dec. 8 (Fox-56) and five games broadcast on CBS-27 — North Carolina on Dec. 22, Mississippi State on Feb. 9, Auburn on Feb. 23, Tennessee on March 2 and Florida on March 9.
2018-19 UK schedule
(Home games in capital letters)
Oct. 12 — Big Blue Madness, 7 p.m. (SEC Network)
Oct. 21 — Blue-White Game, 7 p.m. (SEC Network)
Oct. 26 — TRANSYLVANIA (1), 7 p.m. (SEC Network)
Nov. 2 — INDIANA-PENNSYLVANIA (1), 7 p.m. (SEC Network)
Nov. 6 — Duke (2), 9:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Nov. 9 — SOUTHERN ILLINOIS, 7 p.m. (SEC Network)
Nov. 14 — NORTH DAKOTA (3), 9 p.m. (SEC Network)
Nov. 18 — VMI (3), 6 p.m. (SEC Network)
Nov. 21 — WINTHROP (3), 1 p.m. (SEC Network)
Nov. 23 — TENNESSEE STATE (3), 7 p.m. (SEC Network)
Nov. 28 — MONMOUTH, 8:30 p.m. (SEC Network)
Dec. 1 — UNC GREENSBORO, 4 p.m. (SEC Network)
Dec. 8 — Seton Hall (4), Noon (Fox-56)
Dec. 15 — UTAH, 5 p.m. (ESPN2)
Dec. 22 — North Carolina (5), 5:15 p.m. (CBS-27)
Dec. 29 — At Louisville, TBA (TBA)
Jan. 5 — At Alabama, Noon or 1 p.m. (ESPN)
Jan. 8 — TEXAS A&M, 7 p.m. (ESPN, ESPN2 or SEC Network)
Jan. 12 — VANDERBILT, 8:30 p.m. (SEC Network)
Jan. 15 — At Georgia, 7 p.m. (ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU or SEC Network)
Jan. 19 — At Auburn, 4 or 6 p.m. (ESPN or ESPN2)
Jan. 22 — MISSISSSIPPI STATE, 7 p.m. (ESPN or ESPN2)
Jan. 26 — KANSAS (6), 6 p.m. (ESPN or ESPN2)
Jan. 29 — At Vanderbilt, 9 p.m. (ESPN or ESPN2)
Feb. 2 — At Florida, 4 or 6 p.m. (ESPN or ESPN2)
Feb. 5 — SOUTH CAROLINA, 7 p.m. (SEC Network)
Feb. 9 — At Mississippi State, 1 p.m. (CBS-27)
Feb. 12 — LSU, 7 p.m. (ESPN or ESPN2)
Feb. 16 — TENNESSEE, 8 p.m. (ESPN or ESPN2)
Feb. 19 — At Missouri, 9 p.m. (ESPN or ESPN2)
Feb. 23 — AUBURN, 1:30 p.m. (CBS-27)
Feb. 26 — ARKANSAS, 9 p.m. (ESPN, ESPN2 or SEC Network)
March 2 — At Tennessee, 2 p.m. (CBS-27)
March 5 — At Mississippi, 9 p.m. (ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU or SEC Network)
March 9 — FLORIDA, 2 p.m. (CBS-27)
March 13-17 — SEC Tournament (7), TBA (ESPN or SEC Network)
1-Exhibition; 2-State Farm Champions Classic at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis; 3-Ohio Valley Hardwood Showcase; 4-Citi Hoops Classic at Madison Square Garden in New York; 5-CBS Sports Classic at United Center in Chicago; 6-SEC/Big 12 Challenge; 7-At Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.
