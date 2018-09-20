Photo day catches Cats on camera. See (some of) the results here.

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team gathered Thursday for the Wildcats’ annual photo day inside Memorial Coliseum. Photographers Charles Bertram, Alex Slitz, Mark Mahan and Marcus Dorsey were on hand for the Herald-Leader, collecting pictures and video we’ll be displaying in the newspaper and on our Kentucky.com website in the lead-up to the 2018-19 season.
The Wildcats’ preseason preparations kick into high gear in the next few weeks with the team’s annual Pro Day on Oct. 7, Big Blue Madness on Oct. 12 and their Blue-White Game on Oct. 21. After exhibition games against Transylvania (Oct. 26) and Indiana-Pennsylvania (Nov. 2), Kentucky tips off the regular season against Duke at the Champions Classic in Indianapolis on Nov. 6.
2018-19 UK roster
0 Quade Green 6-0 So. G
2 Ashton Hagans 6-3 Fr. G
3 Keldon Johnson 6-6 Fr. F
4 Nick Richards 6-11 So. F
5 Immanuel Quickley 6-3 Fr. G
10 Jonny David 6-2 Sr. G
12 Brad Calipari 6-0 Jr. G
13 Jemarl Baker 6-4 RFr. G
14 Tyler Herro 6-5 Fr. G
21 Zan Payne 6-4 Fr. G
22 Reid Travis 6-8 Gr. F
23 EJ Montgomery 6-10 Fr. F
25 PJ Washington 6-8 So. F
2018-19 UK schedule
(Home games in capital letters)
Oct. 12 — Big Blue Madness, 7 p.m. (SEC Network)
Oct. 21 — Blue-White Game, 7 p.m. (SEC Network)
Oct. 26 — TRANSYLVANIA (1), 7 p.m. (SEC Network)
Nov. 2 — INDIANA-PENNSYLVANIA (1), 7 p.m. (SEC Network)
Nov. 6 — Duke (2), 9:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Nov. 9 — SOUTHERN ILLINOIS, 7 p.m. (SEC Network)
Nov. 14 — NORTH DAKOTA (3), 9 p.m. (SEC Network)
Nov. 18 — VMI (3), 6 p.m. (SEC Network)
Nov. 21 — WINTHROP (3), 1 p.m. (SEC Network)
Nov. 23 — TENNESSEE STATE (3), 7 p.m. (SEC Network)
Nov. 28 — MONMOUTH, 8:30 p.m. (SEC Network)
Dec. 1 — UNC GREENSBORO, 4 p.m. (SEC Network)
Dec. 8 — Seton Hall (4), Noon (Fox-56)
Dec. 15 — UTAH, 5 p.m. (ESPN2)
Dec. 22 — North Carolina (5), 5:15 p.m. (CBS-27)
Dec. 29 — At Louisville, TBA (TBA)
Jan. 5 — At Alabama, Noon or 1 p.m. (ESPN)
Jan. 8 — TEXAS A&M, 7 p.m. (ESPN, ESPN2 or SEC Network)
Jan. 12 — VANDERBILT, 8:30 p.m. (SEC Network)
Jan. 15 — At Georgia, 7 p.m. (ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU or SEC Network)
Jan. 19 — At Auburn, 4 or 6 p.m. (ESPN or ESPN2)
Jan. 22 — MISSISSSIPPI STATE, 7 p.m. (ESPN or ESPN2)
Jan. 26 — KANSAS (6), 6 p.m. (ESPN or ESPN2)
Jan. 29 — At Vanderbilt, 9 p.m. (ESPN or ESPN2)
Feb. 2 — At Florida, 4 or 6 p.m. (ESPN or ESPN2)
Feb. 5 — SOUTH CAROLINA, 7 p.m. (SEC Network)
Feb. 9 — At Mississippi State, 1 p.m. (CBS-27)
Feb. 12 — LSU, 7 p.m. (ESPN or ESPN2)
Feb. 16 — TENNESSEE, 8 p.m. (ESPN or ESPN2)
Feb. 19 — At Missouri, 9 p.m. (ESPN or ESPN2)
Feb. 23 — AUBURN, 1:30 p.m. (CBS-27)
Feb. 26 — ARKANSAS, 9 p.m. (ESPN, ESPN2 or SEC Network)
March 2 — At Tennessee, 2 p.m. (CBS-27)
March 5 — At Mississippi, 9 p.m. (ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU or SEC Network)
March 9 — FLORIDA, 2 p.m. (CBS-27)
March 13-17 — SEC Tournament (7), TBA (ESPN or SEC Network)
1-Exhibition; 2-State Farm Champions Classic at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis; 3-Ohio Valley Hardwood Showcase; 4-Citi Hoops Classic at Madison Square Garden in New York; 5-CBS Sports Classic at United Center in Chicago; 6-SEC/Big 12 Challenge; 7-At Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.
