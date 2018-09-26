Kentucky fans set up camp. See how the madness began.

The madness of another University of Kentucky basketball season high on expectations got an early start in the Bahamas last month, but the traditional signal that another campaign is almost upon us took bloom Wednesday.
Tents began to pop up around Memorial Coliseum after an early-morning race for positions, and fans began settling in for a three-day campout to acquire tickets for Kentucky’s annual Big Blue Madness celebration of the opening of basketball practice.
Big Blue Madness will take place in Rupp Arena on Oct. 12 at 7 p.m.
The free tickets to the event will be made available Friday at 10 p.m. at the Memorial Coliseum ticket windows on Avenue of Champions and online at Ticketmaster.com.
UK encourages fans to order their tickets online, but those who brave the elements with the maddest of their Madness brethren will have access to a limited number of control cards to be distributed Friday at 2 p.m. Fans with control cards must be in line at the ticket windows by 10 p.m. to receive their Madness tickets.
After a Blue-White scrimmage and a couple of exhibition games, the Wildcats tip off the 2018-19 season Nov. 6 against Duke at the Champions Classic in Indianapolis.
Comments