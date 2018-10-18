The end of one-and-done? New G League offer could change look of college basketball.

Is this the end of the one-and-done?
That might be premature to state, but the NBA’s development league took a step Thursday that could change the path high school basketball stars take to the pros.
The Associated Press reported that the G League is planning to offer an option to players who are not yet eligible for the NBA Draft a chance to turn pro out of high school and avoid the college one-and-done route.
Players will be eligible to sign a “select contract” if they turn 18 by Sept. 15 prior to the season that they would spend in the G League. The $125,000 contracts will be made available to elite prospects. The league said Thursday it is establishing a working group to identify players who could be offered the contract.
Players are not eligible to enter the NBA Draft until one year after high school. The G League contracts will start being available for the 2019-20 season.
Kentucky Coach John Calipari has guided numerous high school superstars through one season at UK and on to the NBA since his arrival in 2009, a wildly successful recruiting pitch that has led to the Wildcats playing in four Final Fours and winning one national championship under Calipari. Duke Coach Mike Krzyzewski has also used the one-and-done rule to significant success.
The same types of players Calipari and Krzyzewski were able to attract to Kentucky and Duke now have an additional and potentially lucrative option to weigh when deciding their path to a professional career.
Not only would an elite high school player receive $125,000, he’d be allowed to hire an agent and sign sponsorship deals before ever entering the NBA Draft.
