Box score from Kentucky’s 77-62 victory over Tennessee State

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team took on Tennessee State in Rupp Arena on Friday night. The 10th-ranked Wildcats defeated the Tigers, 77-62.
Next up for Kentucky (5-1) is a home game against Monmouth on Wednesday night in Rupp Arena.
Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Friday’s game:
Points: Keldon Johnson, 27
Rebounds: Reid Travis, 9
Assists: Quade Green, 4
Steals: PJ Washington, 2
Blocks: EJ Montgomery, Reid Travis, 2
Turnovers: Quade Green, 4
