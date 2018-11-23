Box score from Kentucky’s 77-62 victory over Tennessee State

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team took on Tennessee State in Rupp Arena on Friday night. The 10th-ranked Wildcats defeated the Tigers, 77-62.

Next up for Kentucky (5-1) is a home game against Monmouth on Wednesday night in Rupp Arena.

Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Friday’s game:

Points: Keldon Johnson, 27

Rebounds: Reid Travis, 9

Assists: Quade Green, 4

Steals: PJ Washington, 2

Blocks: EJ Montgomery, Reid Travis, 2

Turnovers: Quade Green, 4

