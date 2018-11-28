Making the adjustment from high school to college basketball

Kentucky basketball guard Quade Green talks about making the adjustment from playing high school basketball to playing college basketball. UK plays host to Monmouth on Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018, at Rupp Arena in Lexington.
UK Men's Basketball

Box score from Kentucky’s 90-44 victory over Monmouth

Herald-Leader Staff Report

November 28, 2018 10:30 PM

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team took on Monmouth in Rupp Arena on Wednesday night. The 10th-ranked Wildcats defeated the Hawks, 90-44.

Next up for Kentucky (6-1) is a home game against UNC Greensboro on Saturday at 1 p.m. in Rupp Arena.

Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Wednesday’s game:

Points: Tyler Herro, 16

Rebounds: PJ Washington, Tyler Herro, 8

Assists: Quade Green, Ashton Hagans, 3

Steals: Tyler Herro, 5

Blocks: Nick Richards, 3

Turnovers: Keldon Johnson, 4

Click here to view a complete statistics report from the game.

