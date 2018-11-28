Box score from Kentucky’s 90-44 victory over Monmouth

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team took on Monmouth in Rupp Arena on Wednesday night. The 10th-ranked Wildcats defeated the Hawks, 90-44.
Next up for Kentucky (6-1) is a home game against UNC Greensboro on Saturday at 1 p.m. in Rupp Arena.
Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Wednesday’s game:
Points: Tyler Herro, 16
Rebounds: PJ Washington, Tyler Herro, 8
Assists: Quade Green, Ashton Hagans, 3
Steals: Tyler Herro, 5
Blocks: Nick Richards, 3
Turnovers: Keldon Johnson, 4
