Here’s where Kentucky basketball ended up in this week’s AP Top 25

Coming off an impressive performance against a likely tournament team in UNC Greensboro, Kentucky finally inched up in the Associated Press Top 25 college basketball poll, coming in at No. 9 on Monday.
The Cats throttled Monmouth 90-44 and then played probably their best game of the season Saturday in a 78-61 win over UNC Greensboro on Saturday. UK only allowed 21 points in the second half after being torched for 40 in the first.
UK benefited from losses by ranked teams all around them in the rankings with Michigan State, North Carolina, Kansas State, Virginia Tech and Iowa all dropping games.
The top four remain unchanged with Gonzaga at the top, followed by Kansas, Duke and Virginia. But Michigan jumped Nevada and Tennessee after double-digit wins against North Carolina and Purdue last week.
There were three new teams in No. 20 Arizona State, No. 24 Nebraska and No. 25 Furman. It is Furman’s first AP poll appearance.
The Top Twenty Five
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ men’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 2, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:
|
Record
Pts
Pvs
1. Gonzaga (43)
8-0
1,578
1
2. Kansas (19)
6-0
1,539
2
3. Duke (1)
7-1
1,463
3
4. Virginia (1)
7-0
1,367
4
5. Michigan
8-0
1,339
7
6. Nevada
8-0
1,300
5
7. Tennessee
6-1
1,238
6
8. Auburn
6-1
1,154
8
9. Kentucky
7-1
1,070
10
10. Michigan St.
6-2
915
9
11. Florida St.
6-1
871
15
12. Wisconsin
7-1
809
22
13. Texas Tech
7-0
783
20
14. North Carolina
6-2
782
11
15. Virginia Tech
6-1
675
13
16. Kansas St
6-1
629
12
17. Buffalo
7-0
515
21
18. Iowa
6-1
417
14
19. Ohio St.
7-1
385
16
20. Arizona St
7-0
384
-
21. Villanova
6-2
356
23
22. Mississippi St.
6-1
243
25
23. Maryland
7-1
204
24
24. Nebraska
7-1
176
-
25. Furman
8-0
101
-
Others receiving votes: Purdue 100, Syracuse 62, Marquette 47, Iowa St. 46, Texas 44, Creighton 42, St. John’s 39, Houston 30, NC State 14, Indiana 13, Arizona 12, Louisville 11, Clemson 11, Radford 9, TCU 9, Notre Dame 3, Arkansas 3, Oregon 3, UCLA 3, Florida 2, Boston College 2, Davidson 1, Oklahoma 1.
