John Calipari looking forward to practice time with team

After Kentucky basketball's 78-61 win over UNC Greensboro on Saturday, John Calipari said he is looking forward to more practice time with his team. The Wildcats play just four more games in the month of December.
UK Men's Basketball

Here’s where Kentucky basketball ended up in this week’s AP Top 25

By Jared Peck

jpeck@herald-leader.com

December 03, 2018 12:20 PM

Coming off an impressive performance against a likely tournament team in UNC Greensboro, Kentucky finally inched up in the Associated Press Top 25 college basketball poll, coming in at No. 9 on Monday.

The Cats throttled Monmouth 90-44 and then played probably their best game of the season Saturday in a 78-61 win over UNC Greensboro on Saturday. UK only allowed 21 points in the second half after being torched for 40 in the first.

UK benefited from losses by ranked teams all around them in the rankings with Michigan State, North Carolina, Kansas State, Virginia Tech and Iowa all dropping games.

The top four remain unchanged with Gonzaga at the top, followed by Kansas, Duke and Virginia. But Michigan jumped Nevada and Tennessee after double-digit wins against North Carolina and Purdue last week.

There were three new teams in No. 20 Arizona State, No. 24 Nebraska and No. 25 Furman. It is Furman’s first AP poll appearance.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

The Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ men’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 2, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:



Record

Pts

Pvs

1. Gonzaga (43)

8-0

1,578

1

2. Kansas (19)

6-0

1,539

2

3. Duke (1)

7-1

1,463

3

4. Virginia (1)

7-0

1,367

4

5. Michigan

8-0

1,339

7

6. Nevada

8-0

1,300

5

7. Tennessee

6-1

1,238

6

8. Auburn

6-1

1,154

8

9. Kentucky

7-1

1,070

10

10. Michigan St.

6-2

915

9

11. Florida St.

6-1

871

15

12. Wisconsin

7-1

809

22

13. Texas Tech

7-0

783

20

14. North Carolina

6-2

782

11

15. Virginia Tech

6-1

675

13

16. Kansas St

6-1

629

12

17. Buffalo

7-0

515

21

18. Iowa

6-1

417

14

19. Ohio St.

7-1

385

16

20. Arizona St

7-0

384

-

21. Villanova

6-2

356

23

22. Mississippi St.

6-1

243

25

23. Maryland

7-1

204

24

24. Nebraska

7-1

176

-

25. Furman

8-0

101

-

Others receiving votes: Purdue 100, Syracuse 62, Marquette 47, Iowa St. 46, Texas 44, Creighton 42, St. John’s 39, Houston 30, NC State 14, Indiana 13, Arizona 12, Louisville 11, Clemson 11, Radford 9, TCU 9, Notre Dame 3, Arkansas 3, Oregon 3, UCLA 3, Florida 2, Boston College 2, Davidson 1, Oklahoma 1.

