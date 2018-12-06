Three takeaways from John Calipari’s UK press conference Thursday

Three takeaways from John Calipari’s news conference Thursday leading into Kentucky’s game against Seton Hall on Saturday:
- Ashton Hagans’ embrace of the role as UK’s stopper figures to come in handy. Seton Hall’s leading scorer is guard Myles Powell, who is among the nation’s top scorers with an average of 22.4 points.
- There’s a reason Kentucky has a three-man rotation among its “bigs,” Calipari said. If UK only wanted two productive “bigs,” then two could relax in practice and not provide a competitive challenge. Three spots increases the likelihood of at least one competitive matchup each day.
- UK players Reid Travis and EJ Montgomery said they are excited to play in Madison Square Garden. It will not be a first for either player. Travis played at MSG as a freshman for Stanford, and Montgomery as a high school player.
