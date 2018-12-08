Box score from Kentucky’s overtime loss to Seton Hall

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team took on Seton Hall at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday afternoon. The ninth-ranked Cats lost to the Pirates 84-83 in overtime.

Next up for Kentucky (7-2) is a game against Utah in Rupp Arena next Saturday.

Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Saturday’s game:

Points: PJ Washington, 29

Rebounds: Washington, 13

Assists: Washington and Ashton Hagans, 4

Steals: Reid Travis, 2

Blocks: Washington, 4

Turnovers: Quade Green, Travis and Keldon Johnson, 3

