Photo slideshow: Kentucky falls to Seton Hall in overtime

Seton Hall defeated No. 9 Kentucky 84-83 in overtime during the Citi Hoops Classic at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018.
By

By

UK Men's Basketball

Box score from Kentucky’s overtime loss to Seton Hall

Herald-Leader staff report

December 08, 2018 02:51 PM

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team took on Seton Hall at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday afternoon. The ninth-ranked Cats lost to the Pirates 84-83 in overtime.

Next up for Kentucky (7-2) is a game against Utah in Rupp Arena next Saturday.

Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Saturday’s game:

Points: PJ Washington, 29

Rebounds: Washington, 13

Assists: Washington and Ashton Hagans, 4

Steals: Reid Travis, 2

Blocks: Washington, 4

Turnovers: Quade Green, Travis and Keldon Johnson, 3

Click here to view a complete statistics report from the game.

