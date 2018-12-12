Quade Green is ‘not 100 percent sure’ about transfer from Kentucky, mom says

Sophomore guard Quade Green is considering transferring from Kentucky, his mother suggested Wednesday.
When asked about rumors of her son transferring to another school, Tamika Johnson said, “Oh no. We’re not sure yet.”
After wondering aloud how that talk went public, she added, “We’re not 100 percent sure.”
Johnson said such a decision could be made soon. “Maybe by the end of the week,” she said. “Or Monday.”
Green, a McDonald’s All-American and five-star point guard prospect out of Philadelphia, has been one of UK’s better three-point shooters in a season when perimeter shooting has been inconsistent. His 11 three-pointers are the third-most on the team. His 42.3-percent shooting accuracy on threes is third best. Only PJ Washington (.533) and Reid Travis (.571) have shot three-pointers more accurately. But each has taken fewer three-point shots.
Green began the 2017-18 season as Kentucky’s starting point guard. He started eight of the first nine games, and 13 of the first 15.
Thereafter, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander became UK’s point guard with Green moving to shooting guard.
Green reportedly considered transferring last summer. He denied the report.
“Never crossed my mind,” he said in June. He laughed at one report saying he could return to his hometown to play for LaSalle. “That was hilarious,” he said.
In June, Green welcomed the new competition for his sophomore season in the form of heralded freshman point guards Immanuel Quickley and Ashton Hagans.
“That’s why you come to Kentucky,” he said. “To be competitive and compete.”
In June, Green said his spirit was renewed.
“I’m more happy this year,” he said. “I’ve got my confidence back. Well, not back, but to a whole new level.”
Green’s minutes and production have diminished in recent games.
He played only 10 minutes against Seton Hall on Saturday. He scored two points and had three turnovers.
Against UNC Greensboro a week earlier, Green played a career-low eight minutes. For the season, he is averaging 8.0 points and 17.8 minutes. Both numbers are down from last season’s 9.3 points and 25.6 minutes.
