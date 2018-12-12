It’s rare to score 3,000 points in this state. This UK signee just did it ‘the right way.’

On Wednesday night, UK signee Dontaie Allen became the 35th boys’ high school basketball player in Kentucky history to score 3,000 or more career points.
The 6-foot-6 small forward from Falmouth eclipsed the 3,000-point mark on a put-back in the second quarter of Pendleton County’s win at Robertson County. Allen had 53 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists in the 116-77 victory.
Evan Dennison, sports editor of the Ledger Independent in Maysville, tweeted out video of the historic basket and the moment that followed. Immediately after Allen scored, the game was stopped and the Robertson County’s public address announcer recognized the senior’s achievement, prompting a loud ovation from the crowd which Allen acknowledged with a wave.
Moments later, Allen sank a contested 30-foot jumper to give the Wildcats a 60-38 halftime lead.
“It’s a huge deal because its so hard to get 3,000 points,” Pendleton County Coach Keaton Belcher told the Herald-Leader after the game. “For him to do it the right way and stay home and stay loyal to his home town, it really means so much to the community.”
Pendleton County is now the only high school in Kentucky to have two members of the 3,000-point club. Talbert Turner eclipsed the mark for the Wildcats in 1984. Allen now has 3,044 career points and is on pace to break Turner’s school record of 3,183. Belcher said Turner is scheduled to present Allen with a game ball when the record is broken, which could occur next week when the Wildcats play three nights straight as they host the Phillip Wood Classic.
Belcher said Allen remains even-keeled this season despite all of his success.
“Dontaie’s always the same guy. He doesn’t really get as much credit as he deserves for being such a good person,” said Belcher. “He approached tonight’s game like he does every other game, with a winning mentality.
“He’s missed 23 games in his career. If not for that, he probably could have challenged for the state scoring record.”
Allen is currently the No. 74 overall prospect nationally in the 2019 class according to the 247Sports composite rankings. A frontrunner for Mr. Basketball, Allen is averaging 43.4 points per game this season after averaging 31.8 points and shooting 40 percent from three-point range as a junior. Allen committed to Kentucky on the spot when John Calipari extended a scholarship offer during a campus visit in August.
