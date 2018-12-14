Three things John Calipari talked about Friday. No. 1: Don’t panic.

Three takeaways from interviews with Kentucky players and John Calipari on Friday, ahead of the Cats’ home game against Utah on Saturday:

1. Do not panic!: Calipari advised fans to relax. Even though UK lost to Seton Hall, the process continues. UK made strides in the game, he said. As part of this accentuation of the positive, PJ Washington said Calipari told the players to think of the Seton Hall game as a victory and consider UK’s record 8-1.

2. Kentucky needs shooting: With Quade Green announcing this week he will transfer, that seems ever more true. The next man up may be Jemarl Baker, who pronounced himself ready to play. He said he feels no pressure nor the onus of grabbing this opportunity.

3. Experienced at inexperience: When a reporter asked about dealing with Kentucky’s inexperience, Calipari reminded that Kentucky has dealt with inexperience every season because of its reliance on one-and-done players. To make the point about how things can work out just fine, Calipari asked how many SEC Tournament titles Kentucky has won in his first nine seasons as coach. Answer: six (2010, 2011, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018).