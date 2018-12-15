UK Men's Basketball

Box score from Kentucky’s 88-61 win over Utah on Saturday

The Kentucky men's basketball team defeated Utah 88-61 on Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, in Rupp Arena in Lexington.
The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team took on Utah in Rupp Arena on Saturday evening. The 19th-ranked Wildcats defeated the unranked Utes, 88-61.

Next up for Kentucky (8-2) is a trip to Chicago to take on No. 12 North Carolina in the CBS Sports Classic next Saturday.

Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Saturday’s game:

Points: Keldon Johnson, 24

Rebounds: EJ Montgomery, 5

Assists: Ashton Hagans, 7

Steals: PJ Washington and Tyler Herro, 2

Blocks: Washington, 3

Turnovers: Hagans and Johnson, 2

Click here to view a complete statistics report from the game.

