Box score from Kentucky’s 88-61 win over Utah on Saturday

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team took on Utah in Rupp Arena on Saturday evening. The 19th-ranked Wildcats defeated the unranked Utes, 88-61.
Next up for Kentucky (8-2) is a trip to Chicago to take on No. 12 North Carolina in the CBS Sports Classic next Saturday.
Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Saturday’s game:
Points: Keldon Johnson, 24
Rebounds: EJ Montgomery, 5
Assists: Ashton Hagans, 7
Steals: PJ Washington and Tyler Herro, 2
Blocks: Washington, 3
Turnovers: Hagans and Johnson, 2
