UK Men's Basketball

New poll is out: Kentucky will face a top-10 team in North Carolina

Herald-Leader Staff Report

December 17, 2018 12:46 PM

Keldon Johnson: ‘I’m not afraid to take the big shot’

UK freshman Keldon Johnson scored 24 points and made six three-pointers in Kentucky's 88-61 victory over Utah in Rupp Arena on Saturday night. He was 8-for-9 from the floor.
By
Up Next
UK freshman Keldon Johnson scored 24 points and made six three-pointers in Kentucky's 88-61 victory over Utah in Rupp Arena on Saturday night. He was 8-for-9 from the floor.
By

Kentucky will be ranked No. 19 and North Carolina No. 9 when the teams collide Saturday in Chicago in the annual CBS Sports Classic.

Kentucky stood still but North Carolina moved up in this week’s Associated Press men’s college basketball poll, which was released Monday afternoon.

Kentucky (8-2) played only one game last week, an 88-61 victory over Utah in Rupp Arena. The Cats were ranked No. 19 last week and held that same position this week.

North Carolina (8-2) also had only one game but it was a big one. The Tar Heels, who were ranked No. 12 last week, knocked off then-No. 4 Gonzaga 103-90 in Chapel Hill, N.C., on Saturday.

Kansas (9-0) remained No. 1 in the rankings for the second week in a row. Duke (9-1), Tennessee (8-1), Michigan (11-0) and Virginia (9-0) also received first-place votes and rounded out the top five.

Kentucky and North Carolina meet at 5:15 p.m. Saturday at the United Center in Chicago. The game will be televised nationally on CBS.

The Cats and Tar Heels will be meeting for the 40th time, a series North Carolina leads 24-15.

The teams’ most recent meeting was March 26, 2017, in Memphis, Tenn., when North Carolina beat Kentucky 65-62 on a buzzer-beating three-pointer by Luke Maye in the NCAA Tournament South Regional finals.

Next game

No. 19 Kentucky vs. No. 9 North Carolina

What: CBS Sports Classic

When: 5:15 p.m. Saturday

Where: United Center in Chicago

TV: CBS-27

This week’s AP poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ men’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 16, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:



Record

Pts

Pvs

1. Kansas (56)

9-0

1,586

1

2. Duke (5)

9-1

1,488

2

3. Tennessee (2)

8-1

1,464

3

4. Michigan (1)

11-0

1,442

5

5. Virginia (1)

9-0

1,400

6

6. Nevada

11-0

1,319

7

7. Auburn

9-1

1,156

8

8. Gonzaga

9-2

1,147

4

9. North Carolina

8-2

1,126

12

10. Michigan St.

9-2

1,070

9

11. Florida St.

8-1

949

10

12. Texas Tech

10-0

912

11

13. Virginia Tech

9-1

838

13

14. Buffalo

10-0

684

14

15. Ohio St.

9-1

647

15

16. Wisconsin

9-2

619

16

17. Mississippi St.

9-1

529

18

18. Arizona St

8-1

415

20

19. Kentucky

8-2

377

19

20. Marquette

8-2

350

21

21. Houston

10-0

266

24

22. Indiana

9-2

226

25

23. Iowa

8-2

224

22

24. Furman

12-0

208

23

25. Nebraska

9-2

156

-

Others receiving votes: Oklahoma 115, Maryland 103, Kansas St 90, St. John’s 59, Villanova 52, N.C. State 38, Purdue 20, TCU 17, Iowa St. 9, Cincinnati 7, Louisville 6, Minnesota 3, Florida 3, Belmont 2, San Francisco 2, NJIT 1.

  Comments  