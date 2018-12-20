A second chance at a first impression. UNC game important to UK players.

Four takeaways from Kentucky basketball’s media availability on Thursday:
1. UK players see Saturday’s game against North Carolina as a way to re-introduce themselves to college basketball. It can also blunt the first impression made in the 118-84 loss to Duke in the opening game.
2. John Calipari usually comes to media availabilities with a talking point. His message this time was empowerment. For Kentucky to be good, the players must make it their team. UK is progressing, he said, while also lamenting that Wednesday’s practice was coach-driven, not player-driven.
3. Jemarl Baker will have opportunities to contribute. Calipari marveled at how Baker had been at UK two years, but only practiced about three weeks.
4. Calipari opened his 15-minute stint by wishing the media, and by extension the Big Blue Nation, a Merry Christmas. He spoke of how the players had a Christmas gathering with families on Wednesday. This included gift giving, singing, serving food and hearing about family hardships.
Saturday
No. 19 Kentucky vs No. 9 North Carolina
What: CBS Sports Classic
When: About 5:15 p.m. EST
Where: United Center in Chicago
TV: CBS-27
Radio: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1
Records: Kentucky 8-2, North Carolina 8-2
Series: North Carolina leads 24-15
Last meeting: North Carolina won 65-62 on March 26, 2017, in the NCAA Tournament South Regional finals at Memphis, Tenn.
