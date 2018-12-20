Kentucky trying one of its bigs on the wing. Calipari explains.

Among John Calipari’s dilemmas this season is this: Kentucky has four big men capable of productive play, but he prefers a three-man rotation of “bigs.”

What to do? Calipari has taken a look at EJ Montgomery playing a wing.

“He’s still with the three in the rotation,” Montgomery said of Reid Travis, PJ Washington and Nick Richards. “He’s just playing me at ‘three’ a little bit so I can get more minutes.”

Montgomery, a 6-foot-10, 225-pound freshman and arguably the lightest on his feet among UK’s “bigs,” said he was comfortable playing the wing. But the move to the perimeter includes the “bigger challenge” of defending a smaller, quicker opponent.

“They definitely don’t stop moving,” Montgomery said with a smile. “They keep running around. I’ve got to be in shape to guard a guard.”

Calipari suggested that this challenge can produce a better, more rounded Montgomery. The UK coach said a lineup with three “bigs” gives the defense more length.

But the experimentation figures to continue.

“You’d think we’d be better with that bigger lineup in a zone,” Calipari said. “We’re OK. (We’re) still trying to figure that stuff out.”

Defining Baker

Jemarl Baker may have set a record for longest time as a UK student with fewest basketball contributions to show for it.

As Calipari said, Baker has been at UK two years. Baker has practiced about three weeks.

Of course, Baker sat out as a freshman last season as he recovered from a knee injury sustained in his high school senior season. His rehabilitation continued into this season before he made his debut in a one-minute relief stint against Seton Hall on Dec. 8.

Baker played the final two minutes against Utah last weekend. Afterward, Calipari acknowledged simply forgetting to put Baker in the game. Baker made two three-point shots in that time.

“We’re trying to define his role a little bit . . . ,” Calipari said of Baker. “He’s trying like crazy. He’s working. So he’s going to have opportunities now to play.”

Take my wife

Calipari twice made teasing remarks about his wife, Ellen.

While saying he forgot about Baker on the bench, Calipari said he’d never forget that his son, Brad, was on the team.

“I can’t forget Brad because I feel his mother’s eyes across the way staring at me,” he said.

Ellen Calipari sits on the sideline opposite the UK bench during home games.

When asked about a past Christmas present that most pleased his son, Calipari said Brad would annually make Christmas tree ornaments that included Brad’s picture.

“He must be like his mother, I guess,” Calipari said. “He likes seeing pictures of himself, I guess.”

Contract extension

On Wednesday, North Carolina announced that it had extended Roy Williams’ coaching contract through the 2027-28 season.

When asked his reaction, Calipari asked how old Williams was. When told the UNC coach is 68, Calipari said, “Yeah, I’m 48.”

Actually, Calipari will be 60 on Feb. 10.

“The thing that’s great about this position is it took me till the age of 50 to get the job,” Calipari said. “(I’m) not so much in a hurry to walk away from it.”

Calipari then asked when North Carolina extended Williams’ contract. Told it was announced Wednesday, he quipped, “I’ll talk to our people.”

Christmas spirit

Calipari opened the media availability by speaking about the players meeting with in-need families on Wednesday. The gathering included Christmas songs, presents and the players’ serving food.

The families, who are identified through the Calipari Foundation, also share their stories of hard luck, Calipari said. One father learned just before dinner that he had lost his job, the UK coach said.

“It kind of rocks you a little bit,” Calipari said. His intention, he said, was “to have the players understand (that) only by the grace of God that’s not you or won’t be you.”