Report: Ex-Cat Quade Green commits to new school

Quade Green has reportedly found a new home to complete his college basketball career.
The former University of Kentucky guard will transfer to the University of Washington, according to a report Thursday night by Jeff Borzello of ESPN.
Green, a 6-foot sophomore point guard from Philadelphia, played a season and a half for the Wildcats before announcing last week his intention to transfer to a different school.
At Kentucky, Green played in 34 games and started 13 as a freshman last season. He averaged 9.3 points and 2.7 assists per game. This season, Green played in nine games and started none. He averaged 7.8 points and 2.3 assists.
Across his season and a half of college hoops, Green averaged 9.0 points and 2.6 assists and shot 38.5 percent from three-point range.
Green will be eligible to play for Washington after the first semester of the 2019-20 season. He will have 2 ½ seasons of eligibility available at Washington.
The Huskies, who play in the Pac-12, are 7-4 this season for head coach Mike Hopkins.
