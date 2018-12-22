UK Men's Basketball

Box score from Kentucky’s 80-72 win over North Carolina

Herald-Leader Staff Report

December 22, 2018 07:37 PM

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team took on North Carolina in the CBS Sports Classic at the United Center in Chicago on Saturday evening. The 19th-ranked Wildcats defeated the No. 9 Tar Heels, 80-72.

Next up for Kentucky (9-2) is a trip to Louisville to take on the archrival Cardinals next Saturday.

Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Saturday’s game:

Points: Keldon Johnson, 23

Rebounds: PJ Washington, 9

Assists: PJ Washington, 8

Steals: Ashton Hagans, 7

Blocks: Ashton Hagans, 3

Turnovers: Ashton Hagans, 5

