Box score from Kentucky’s 80-72 win over North Carolina

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team took on North Carolina in the CBS Sports Classic at the United Center in Chicago on Saturday evening. The 19th-ranked Wildcats defeated the No. 9 Tar Heels, 80-72.
Next up for Kentucky (9-2) is a trip to Louisville to take on the archrival Cardinals next Saturday.
Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Saturday’s game:
Points: Keldon Johnson, 23
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
Rebounds: PJ Washington, 9
Assists: PJ Washington, 8
Steals: Ashton Hagans, 7
Blocks: Ashton Hagans, 3
Turnovers: Ashton Hagans, 5
Click here to view a complete statistics report from the game.
Comments